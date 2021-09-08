2nd Circ. Backs Convictions Of 'Buffalo Billion' Bid Riggers

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit held Wednesday that federal prosecutors were not required to demonstrate that a scheme to rig bids for New York state-funded projects to build a film studio, a solar panel plant and a Tesla Motors factory caused economic harm, upholding the convictions of three construction executives and the state employee with whom they conspired. In a unanimous opinion written by Judge Denny Chin, the appellate court found that a jury reasonably concluded that a scheme to hijack New York State's so-called Buffalo Billion investment initiative in favor of a small cabal of construction firms illegally restricted the state's ability...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS