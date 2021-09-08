Chinese National Gets 2 Years For Smuggling Sub Tech

Law360, Boston (September 8, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Massachusetts on Wednesday sentenced a Chinese national to two years in prison for smuggling marine technology to an export-restricted military research institute in China and trying to cover his tracks with lies to investigators. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Casper said the 24-month term for Shuren Qin, a 45-year-old lawful permanent resident living in Wellesley, Massachusetts, was warranted to deter others from similarly skirting federal export laws and to acknowledge the weight of the national security concerns associated with the crime. Two months before his scheduled jury trial, Qin admitted to breaking export laws by smuggling about...

