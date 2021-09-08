Parts Maker Will Drop High Court Foreign Discovery Petition

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Counsel for aerospace parts maker Servotronics Inc. said Wednesday that it will drop its case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, in which it had asked the justices to resolve whether federal courts can order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad. Condon & Forsyth LLP partner Katherine B. Posner said in a letter filed with the high court that the company "anticipates filing a dismissal motion pursuant to Rule 46 of the Rules of the Court within the next few days." She did not provide any reasoning for the decision, and she declined to comment when contacted by Law360 on Wednesday....

