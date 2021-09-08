CFPB Says Disbarred Atty Misreads Telemarketing Law

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and several states have urged a California federal judge not to dismiss some claims against a disbarred attorney for his alleged involvement in a student debt-relief operation accused of raking in tens of millions of dollars in illegal fees, saying his legal argument for dismissal is inaccurate. The CFPB and the states of California, Minnesota and North Carolina on Tuesday told the court that co-defendant Kaine Wen completely misreads the Telemarketing Sales Rule in arguing that it bars the states from jointly asserting claims with the federal government for violations of the statute. Joint investigations of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS