No Warrant Needed For IP Address Data, 7th Circ. Rules

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Law enforcement doesn't need a search warrant before using surveillance devices to see the IP addresses visited by a criminal suspect, the Seventh Circuit ruled Wednesday, saying a disgruntled employee convicted of lobbing cyberattacks at his former company has no expectation of privacy in the captured routing information. The three-judge appellate panel affirmed an Illinois federal court's decision denying Edward Soybel's motion to suppress the government's evidence showing that Soybel unlawfully accessed his former employer's computer system, saying the use of surveillance devices to identify the IP addresses visited by a suspect is not a Fourth Amendment "search" that requires a...

