Craigslist Dismissed In Calif. Hotel Sex-Trafficking Case

By Joyce Hanson (September 9, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed an anonymous accuser's sex-trafficking claims against classified advertisement website Craigslist, saying she didn't show that the site violated the Communications Decency Act. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr.'s Wednesday ruling dismissed the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2008 claim brought by the accuser, who goes by the initials J.B., but the judge did give her leave to amend her suit. Judge Gilliam found that J.B. failed to allege that Craigslist Inc.'s conduct constituted a violation of Section 1591 of the TVPRA, which bars sex trafficking of children by force. In addition, Judge...

