Ex-Ericsson Exec Charged In $2.1M Djibouti Bribery Scheme

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A former executive with Stockholm-based telecom giant Ericsson was charged for his alleged role in paying millions in bribes to officials in the Republic of Djibouti and conspiring to launder funds to promote the scheme, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in the Southern District of New York. Afework Bereket, who is at large, allegedly engaged in the $2.1 million scheme between 2010 and January 2014,prosecutors said. He is accused of bribing Djibouti officials to obtain a contract with a state owned telecommunications company valued at approximately €20.3 million, they said. "As alleged, Afework Bereket conspired in a corrupt scheme to...

