Allergan Investor Class Certified With New Lead Plaintiff

By Katryna Perera (September 9, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A group of investors in pharmaceutical company Allergan PLC received class certification from a New York federal judge Wednesday for their allegations that the company failed to properly disclose a "serious and known link" between the company's breast implants and a rare form of cancer. This was the second motion for class certification that appeared before U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon. She previously replaced former lead plaintiff, the Boston Retirement Services, in September 2020, explaining in an order that she did so because the original lead plaintiff's counsel "had proved itself not to be an adequate class representative after all, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS