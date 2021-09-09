DynCorp Whistleblower Says Disclosure Bar Doesn't Apply

By Daniel Wilson (September 9, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower who has accused DynCorp International of overcharging the Army under a massive logistics contract told a Texas federal court that he should not be tossed from the case, saying the False Claims Act's public disclosure bar didn't apply. The government was not involved in whistleblower Robert Reddell's qui tam suit alleging DynCorp passed along inflated subcontractor invoices to the government before co-relator Robert Hendrix joined the suit, therefore no public disclosure had been made under the terms of the FCA and Hendrix should not be dismissed as a relator, the pair said in a brief filed Wednesday. "Because the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS