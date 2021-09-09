9th Circ. Backs Class Cert. In Theranos Blood Test Suit

By Mike Curley (September 9, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed class certification in a suit against Walgreens and ex-Theranos chief operating officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani alleging they deceived consumers about the effectiveness of Theranos' blood tests. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-judge panel found the California district court had not abused its discretion in granting certification for most of the counts in the suit, but reversed and remanded certification for the claims of battery and medical battery, saying the trial court must limit that class to plaintiffs who had blood drawn directly by Walgreens employees. Seven lead plaintiffs filed the class action against Theranos and...

