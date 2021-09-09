Calif., Rail Unions Tell 9th Circ. Sick Leave Law Not Preempted

By Linda Chiem (September 9, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- California's labor commissioner and rail workers' unions have told the Ninth Circuit that the state's paid sick leave law does not run afoul of federal law nor does it interfere with interstate commerce, and that railroads should be subject to the law just like any other employer operating in the Golden State. State labor commissioner Lilia Garcia-Brower and various labor unions filed opening briefs Wednesday in a consolidated appeal challenging a district court's findings that California's Healthy Workplaces Healthy Families Act of 2014 ran afoul of federal law that already covers paid sick leave for railroad employees and imposed divergent and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS