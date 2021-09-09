Robinhood Can't Get Out Of Revamped Data Breach Suit

By Allison Grande (September 9, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge has again refused to ax a proposed class action brought by Robinhood customers who say their accounts were hacked, finding that they had adequately alleged claims under the state's novel privacy law, while giving them another chance to revise several other allegations. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen in May trimmed about half the claims facing Robinhood Financial LLC and Robinhood Securities LLC in the dispute, which accuses the popular stock-trading platform of failing to maintain industry-standard security measures that could have thwarted third parties from accessing about 2,000 customers' funds and personal information without authorization, and then...

