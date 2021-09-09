Ga. Justices Won't Review $32M Judgment Against Driver

By Rosie Manins (September 9, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has declined an at-fault driver's request to review a $32.4 million judgment imposed against her in a wrongful death case after she was cross-examined at trial about evidence the jury was not supposed to hear. Seven justices unanimously denied Vickie Kennison's certiorari petition Wednesday, with Justices Nels S.D. Peterson and Verda M. Colvin not participating. The court was asked to consider a March ruling from a divided Georgia Court of Appeals that held that Kennison had agreed questions could be asked at trial about her checkered driving history, even though the trial court had barred such questioning...

