Holland & Knight Snags Nixon Peabody Trial Atty In Boston

By Max Jaeger (September 9, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP announced Thursday it has taken on a litigation heavy hitter in Boston from Nixon Peabody LLP who has led more than 60 trials and other matters across a 30-year career. Scott O'Connell joined the BigLaw firm as partner after more than 22 years at Nixon Peabody, where he left as partner and previously served as chair of the firm's litigation department. O'Connell, who has spent much of his career practicing in Boston and New Hampshire, according to his LinkedIn page, will focus on health care, financial services and energy industries at the firm's Boston office. "At a...

