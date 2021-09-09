Ga. Justices Won't Review $15M Verdict Against Bike Track

By Brett Barrouquere (September 9, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear a dirt racetrack owner's appeal of a$15 million judgment for a dirt bike rider who suffered "colossal" injuries in a crash, opting not to review two related cases stemming from questions about whether jurors heard enough evidence to support their decision. The court didn't give an explanation for its decision Wednesday not to hear the appeals brought by entities affiliated with the racetrack Durhamtown and its owners. The Georgia Court of Appeals in March rebuffed Durhamtown's argument for a mistrial or judgment in its favor after jurors awarded about $15 million to the family...

