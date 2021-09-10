Boies Schiller Snags Ex-Reed Smith Arbitration Specialist

By Caroline Simson (September 10, 2021, 10:15 AM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP has lured a former Reed Smith LLP international arbitration specialist to serve as a partner in its New York and Washington, D.C., offices, a move the firm says will bolster its global practice advising clients in complex commercial and investor-state disputes around the world. Ben Love, whose move to Boies Schiller was announced Thursday, has handled more than 50 commercial and investor-state disputes, including some of the most high-profile matters submitted to international arbitration over the past decade, the firm said. He has also assisted clients in obtaining favorable settlements and secured awards exceeding $1 billion on...

