Biscayne Capital Principals Charged With $155M Fraud

By Stewart Bishop (September 9, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT) -- Three operators of defunct Miami investment firm Biscayne Capital have been charged in New York with defrauding investors out of more than $155 million in a case with links to other criminal actions brought over millions of dollars in bribes paid to officials of Petroecuador and litigation against Deutsche Bank. Roberto Gustavo Cortes Ripalda, 54, of Madrid, Fernando Haberer Bergson, 48, of Argentina, and Ernesto Heraclito Weisson Pazmino, 53, of Miami, are accused of orchestrating a Ponzi scheme to defraud Biscayne Capital clients and financial institutions through lies about how their funds would be used. The conspirators used the money to...

