Pa., State Agency Cut From Suit Over Harrisburg Incinerator

By Matthew Santoni (September 9, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The state of Pennsylvania and its Department of Community and Economic Development lack standing to pursue a lawsuit against multiple law firms and consultants over the handling of a garbage incinerator project that pushed the state's capital city into financial distress, a Commonwealth Court panel ruled Thursday. The state government and its agencies lacked their own cause of action and could not use their so-called parens patriae power — the government's ability to take action on behalf of its citizens — over the white-elephant Harrisburg incinerator project, though the coordinator overseeing the city's ongoing recovery from the insolvency brought on by...

