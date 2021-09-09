Sports Data Co.'s Virus Coverage Bid Doubtful, Judge Says

By Max Jaeger (September 9, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state judge on Thursday picked apart a sports data company's claims that two CNA Financial Corp. subsidiaries wrongfully denied it coverage for COVID-19-related business losses, signaling an uncertain future for the case. Lawyers for Stats Perform argued the coronavirus caused physical loss and damage to sports venues, which the company relies on to host athletic matches that generate data it trades and analyzes. The company sued Continental Insurance Co. and National Fire Insurance Co. of Hartford, alleging its policies with the insurers covered such losses. But Cook County Circuit Court Judge Allen P. Walker pushed back on several analogies Stats Perform's lawyers...

