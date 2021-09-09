Kossoff Faces Default In $4.5M Escrow Case

By Emma Whitford (September 9, 2021, 1:26 PM EDT) -- New York City real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff has one week to respond to claims that he misappropriated $4.5 million in client funds or will face default, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger said Thursday during a brief status conference. Kossoff, of the now-defunct Manhattan firm Kossoff PLLC, missed an initial June 30 answer deadline in the current suit, brought by Miami real estate company Gran Sabana Corp. His lawyers instead tried to stay the case, claiming their client is under criminal investigation and must preserve his Fifth Amendment privilege. Kossoff now has a final chance to answer, by Sept. 16, Judge Lehrburger...

