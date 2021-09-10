3 Major Biometric Privacy Arguments To Watch This Month

By Lauraann Wood (September 10, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit will hear two cases on Tuesday that could dramatically change the scope and path of litigation under Illinois's landmark biometric privacy law, and the Illinois Supreme Court will hear arguments involving one of the most frequently raised defenses to such claims just weeks later. The Seventh Circuit will first weigh how claims accrue under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act — whether it's only on the first violation or if each alleged statutory misstep kicks off a fresh claim period. And it will consider whether the Labor Management Relations Act preempts certain claims of alleged BIPA violations by workers....

