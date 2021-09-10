Fraud Enforcement Risk Mitigation Steps For PPP Lenders

By Derek Adams and Jesse Morton (September 10, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- As of Sept. 5, lenders have disbursed $792.65 billion in potentially forgivable loans to small businesses and nonprofits through the Paycheck Protection Program since 2020.[1] For the program to work, especially in the spring of 2020, Congress sought to encourage a full court press by all types of lenders. Participation had to be low risk or else lenders, fresh off memories of massive post-financial crisis settlements, would likely be wary. As a result, Congress provided strong protections, including a section of the statute titled "Hold Harmless" for lenders.[2] While Congress shifted much of the risk and responsibility from lenders to borrowers, are...

