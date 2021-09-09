Biden, Airlines Back 2030 Sustainable Fuel, Emissions Targets

By Linda Chiem (September 9, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday made a push to increase U.S. production of sustainable aviation fuels and cut emissions in the sector by 20% by 2030, handing directives to various federal agencies and snagging commitments from major U.S. airlines to work toward the new decarbonization goals. Biden instructed the U.S. Departments of Energy, Transportation, Agriculture and Defense — as well as NASA, the General Services Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — to work toward making 3 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, available to U.S. aircraft operators by 2030. The effort, dubbed the "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand...

