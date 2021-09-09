Ex-Student Athlete Says Doc Wrongly Ruled Out Concussion

By Khorri Atkinson (September 9, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A former American University student athlete argued on the first day of trial in D.C. federal court Thursday that a military physician suggested that she "drink some coffee" after she was hit in the head with a stick while playing in a Division I field hockey match against the University of Richmond in September 2011. Jennifer Bradley told Judge Reggie B. Walton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia during the bench trial that she had voiced complaints and made reports after starting to experience symptoms associated with concussions. But Dr. Aaron Williams, a U.S. Army physician on a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS