Elizabeth Holmes' Fraud Trial Delayed Over Virus Concerns

By Dorothy Atkins (September 9, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said Thursday he would delay former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial until next week after a juror informed the court that he thinks he was exposed to COVID-19 over the weekend. Judge Davila decided to delay the high-profile criminal fraud trial against the former Silicon Valley executive at the end of a brief status conference held via Zoom. At the start of the conference, the judge told prosecutors and defense counsel that he had received an email earlier in the day from Juror No. 9, who wrote the judge that he believes he came...

