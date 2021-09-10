Union Sues Concrete Co. Alleging $1.3M in Unpaid Benefits

By Beverly Banks (September 10, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A Chicago union representing construction workers accused a concrete company of failing to pay $1.3 million in fringe benefits and over $639,000 in unpaid wages, saying the company violated an order from a joint adjustment board established under a collective bargaining agreement. The Construction and General Laborers' District Council of Chicago and Vicinity and its benefit funds said in a suit filed Thursday in Illinois federal court that RAI Concrete did not comply with the joint adjustment board's award directing the company to compensate workers for money owed from a wage and fringe benefits audit. The union and RAI Concrete have...

