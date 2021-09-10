DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats Sue To Block NYC's Fee Caps

By Khorri Atkinson (September 10, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Three of the country's food delivery giants are suing New York City in federal court over new legislation permanently capping the commissions they can charge restaurants, a move they say amounts to government overreach. DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats alleged in a complaint filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York that a measure city lawmakers passed last month capping delivery and nondelivery fees at a combined 20% is in violation of the U.S. Constitution's contract, due process, equal protection, takings and dormant commerce clauses, and corresponding provisions of the state constitution. The platforms, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher...

