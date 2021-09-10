Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats Sue To Block NYC's Fee Caps

By Khorri Atkinson (September 10, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Three of the country's food delivery giants are suing New York City in federal court over new legislation permanently capping the commissions they can charge restaurants, a move they say amounts to government overreach.

DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats alleged in a complaint filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York that a measure city lawmakers passed last month capping delivery and nondelivery fees at a combined 20% is in violation of the U.S. Constitution's contract, due process, equal protection, takings and dormant commerce clauses, and corresponding provisions of the state constitution.

The platforms, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!