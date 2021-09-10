Fla. Pharmacist Gets 18 Months In Horse-Doping Scandal

By Max Jaeger (September 10, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday sentenced a Florida pharmacist to 18 months in prison and ordered him to forfeit $8.1 million for his role in a years-long operation that sold dangerous and unregulated performance-enhancing drugs to the racehorse industry. Scott Mangini — who designed and produced equine drugs without FDA approval, and gave financial backing to shady websites that sold them — received the same sentence as Scott Robinson, a co-conspirator and distributor. "The defendant was a licensed pharmacist, and there was a breach of trust and a sophistication involved," U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken said, saying the scheme was...

