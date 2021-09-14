Munsch Hardt Adds Ex-Fee Smith Trial Pro In Dallas

By Kevin Penton (September 14, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr PC has added as a shareholder in its Dallas office a trial attorney previously with Fee Smith Sharp & Vitullo LLP who specializes in transportation and tort litigation. William Toles will be a member of Munsch Hardt's litigation practice, where he will concentrate on tort litigation such as complex premises liability, negligence and transportation matters, according to the firm's Sept. 7 announcement. Toles has successfully tried more than 60 civil jury trials to verdict, in areas such as wrongful death, breach of contract and personal injury cases, according to Munsch Hardt. The firm offered Toles the...

