Chiquita Says Evidence Fails To Back Terror-Funding Claims

By Nathan Hale (September 10, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Chiquita Brands International on Friday told a Florida federal judge overseeing expansive multidistrict litigation accusing the banana company of funding a right-wing Colombian paramilitary group that the failure of plaintiffs in 17 bellwether cases to tie the group to their loved ones' killings is "fatal" to their claims. During a three-and-a-half-hour Zoom hearing on the defendants' motion for summary judgment on plaintiffs' claims under Colombian law and the Torture Victim Protection Act, counsel for Chiquita and several of its executives attacked the lack of evidence identifying the individual perpetrators, their ties to Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia, or AUC, and the role...

