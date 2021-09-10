Workers Say WARN Act Applies To Enterprise Virus Closures

By Brett Barrouquere (September 10, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Former Enterprise workers told the Eleventh Circuit on Friday that a lower court was right to allow the advancement of a proposed class action claiming the rental company should have given notice that mass layoffs were coming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the origin of COVID-19 remains in question, Enterprise Holdings — the parent of car rental firms Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent a Car and others — cannot rely on the "natural disasters" exception to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act in giving minimal notice of layoffs, the ex-workers said. The origin and initial spread of the virus is...

