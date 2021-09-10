Ex-CEO Ducks More Prison After Assault In Colombia Lockup

By Pete Brush (September 10, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge spared former KIT Digital CEO Kaleil Tuzman more time behind bars Friday for a fraud that sunk his company, saying the risk to the defendant's mental health is too great after his troubling experience in a Colombia prison. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe showed a high degree of mercy for Tuzman, 49, who was sexually assaulted and subjected to extortion in a maximum-security lockup called La Picota near Bogata after he was arrested in 2015 for the KIT Digital fraud while on a business trip. Official guidelines contemplated a prison sentence in the range of 19...

