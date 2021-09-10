J&J Targeted Overweight Women For Talc Sales, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (September 10, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- An expert witness told a Missouri jury Friday in three ovarian cancer patients' talc trial against Johnson & Johnson that the company worked to combat declining talc sales in the mid-2000s with strategies to target overweight women. Dr. Laura Plunkett, a pharmacologist, appeared as an expert witness in the trial for three women who developed ovarian cancer, allegedly from J&J's talcum powder. The plaintiffs are Debra Marino, who died of ovarian cancer in 2015; Susan Vogeler; and Victoria Giese. Among the documents Plunkett shared during her direct testimony Friday was a marketing plan from July 2004 in which personnel discussed how...

