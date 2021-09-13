Fox Rothschild Adds Ex-Weinstein TV Exec As Partner In LA

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 13, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has snagged a former executive at the Weinstein Company who was most recently at Beverly Hills entertainment firm Rosenfeld Meyer & Susman LLP to join its entertainment and sports department in Los Angeles. Brad S. Small has been a Hollywood lawyer for more than two decades. He has a special focus on television and digital entertainment, and has represented celebrities including actress Eva Longoria and wrestler Diamond Dallas Page. Small told Law360 that he got a call a few months ago from a headhunter that told him a national firm was looking for someone with a background in...

