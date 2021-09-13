Cop Not Fully Immune In Detention Suit, 3rd Circ. Says

By Jonathan Capriel (September 13, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has granted qualified immunity to a New Jersey State Police detective for most of an hour-and-a-half-long detention imposed on two Liberian nationals, but there is still a lingering question of whether he violated their Fourth Amendment rights by not releasing them 30 minutes earlier. The three-judge panel delivered a mixed opinion that reversed the district court's decision fully denying qualified immunity to Detective Michael Gregory in a civil rights lawsuit filed by Fombah Sirleaf and Stanley Summerville related to a 2014 detention. But the detective isn't totally out of the suit. The panel remanded the case back to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS