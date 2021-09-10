NJ Supreme Court Preview: Teacher Bias Suit, New Biz Rule

By Bill Wichert (September 10, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The scope of the First Amendment's ministerial exception in blocking employment discrimination claims against religious institutions and the viability of the state's new business rule in barring damages for future lost profits are among the hot-button questions facing the New Jersey Supreme Court as the justices kick off a new term. Those issues are looming in pending cases before the Supreme Court with respect to allegations that a Catholic school unlawfully fired a teacher for being pregnant and unmarried, as well as claims that a former Cooper Levenson attorney and others derailed a developer's plans. The court's initial arguments of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS