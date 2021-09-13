FCC Atty Taps New Counsel After Mistrial In Race Bias Case

By Justin Wise (September 13, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Black attorney adviser has moved to replace her longtime counsel with two lawyers from the employment law firm Alan Lescht & Associates PC following a D.C. federal court's decision to declare a mistrial in her racial bias dispute against the Federal Communications Commission. Alan Lescht, the managing shareholder of his namesake firm, and Tamara L. Slater each filed notices Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to represent Linda Pintro in the case. The notices came just days after a trial failed to yield a verdict from a jury on Pintro's claims against the federal agency...

