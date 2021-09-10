5 Takeaways From Friday's Epic, Apple Ruling

By Bryan Koenig and Matthew Perlman (September 10, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- While not a clear win for either side, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' ruling Friday in the closely watched standoff between game developer Epic Games and Apple has major implications for Apple's App Store policies and potential future litigation against the tech giant. Mixed Decision Apple was quick to declare a resounding victory Friday, noting that Judge Gonzalez Rogers rejected each of Epic's federal antitrust claims, declared that the iPhone maker is not a monopolist, and held that Epic breached contracts for having its Fortnite game on the App Store when it tried offering alternative in-app payment options to get...

