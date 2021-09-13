Retina Drug Co. Settles Investor Row For $29M

By Katryna Perera (September 13, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Investors in Ophthotech Corp. asked a New York federal judge Friday to approve a $29 million cash settlement they had reached with the biopharmaceutical company over claims that it misled shareholders regarding clinical trial phases for a macular degeneration drug. In addition to greenlighting the settlement, the investors are asking for the proposed class to be certified and for the court to award attorney fees in an amount not exceeding 30% of the settlement fund and litigation expenses in an amount not exceeding $500,000, according to a filed memorandum. The investors filed suit in January 2017, saying that between March 2015...

