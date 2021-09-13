Tribes Urge 9th Circ. To Affirm Calif. Negotiated In Bad Faith

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 13, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Five tribes urged the Ninth Circuit to uphold a lower court ruling that California negotiated required gaming compacts in bad faith and in violation of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by adding provisions unrelated to gaming. The Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California, Chemehuevi Indian Tribe, Blue Lake Rancheria, Hopland Band of Pomo Indians and Robinson Rancheria had sued California, because the state insisted that the tribes negotiate unrelated topics for their soon-to-expire gambling agreements, which are required to operate games. The tribes' suit is one of many accusing California of negotiating compacts in bad faith. The tribes urged the...

