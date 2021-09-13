J&J Says Plaintiff Firms Can't Hide From Talc Media Subpoena

By Andrew Strickler (September 13, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Plaintiff firms hit with Johnson & Johnson discovery subpoenas have little but a "Hail Mary" argument that a handover of their communications with media outlets about J&J talcum powder products would infringe their free speech rights, the company told a New Jersey court on Friday. The plaintiffs and their firms, relying on off-target caselaw, have no valid First Amendment position and shouldn't be allowed to dodge discovery into their media contacts, according to the filing. Moreover, J&J is clearly entitled to a reciprocal look at what product liability plaintiffs' lawyers told media organizations because the information is relevant to allegations in...

