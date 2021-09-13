NJ, NY Attys Sued Over Missing $1M In Mortgage Funds

By Nick Muscavage (September 13, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based insurer has launched fraud claims in New Jersey federal court against two attorneys, one based in Freehold and the other in Brooklyn, New York, over more than $1 million in allegedly missing funds stemming from two mortgage closings. Andrew Selevan — a Freehold-based attorney admitted in both New Jersey and New York — and Brooklyn-based David Fleischmann are named as defendants in the lawsuit. Additionally, Fleischmann's firm, David Fleischmann PC, and Pennsylvania-based World Wide Land Transfer LLC are named as defendants. Plaintiff Stewart Title Guaranty Company, a Houston, Texas-based insurance corporation, claims that Fleischmann and his firm received funds...

