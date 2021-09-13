8th Circ. Revives ND Tribal Members' Pipeline Challenge

By Andrew Westney (September 13, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday overturned the dismissal of a proposed class action by a group of Three Affiliated Tribes members challenging a Marathon Petroleum Corp.-owned company's pipeline on their land, saying the suit should be put on hold to allow the Bureau of Indian Affairs the chance to address key issues in the case. Tesoro High Plains Pipeline Co. had asked the court to rebuff the appeal by JoAnn Chase and about four dozen other members of the federally recognized Three Affiliated Tribes — also known as the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation — saying a lower court rightly found...

