Biden Taps Privacy Expert For FTC Seat

By Matthew Perlman (September 13, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden tapped privacy expert and Georgetown Law scholar Alvaro Bedoya on Monday to replace one of the current Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission, the White House said. Georgetown Law scholar Alvaro Bedoya would join the FTC in the seat held by Democratic Commissioner Rohit Chopra, who has been nominated to lead the CFPB. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) If confirmed by the Senate, Bedoya would fill the FTC seat currently being held by Democratic Commissioner Rohit Chopra, a consumer protection expert who Biden already tapped to serve as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Bedoya is the founding director...

