Starbucks Stomps Out Pest Control Chemical Exposure Suit

By Melissa Angell (September 13, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday tossed a personal injury suit against Starbucks brought by two pest control contractors who claim they suffered emotional distress upon finding pesticide strips at one location, finding the contractors have not demonstrated that they have suffered from toxic chemical exposure. In a 31-page decision, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan determined that the claim raised by contractors Paul D'Auria and Jill Shwiner "lacks a guarantee of genuineness" required by state law since they did not show that they were exposed to anything that would make them sick. The judge pointed out that in order...

