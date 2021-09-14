NBC Tech Fired In Pandemic To Arbitrate Anti-Asian Bias Suit

By Rachel Scharf (September 14, 2021, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A former NBCUniversal Media LLC teleprompter operator is required by her union's collective bargaining agreement to arbitrate claims that the company fired her in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic because she's Asian-American, a Manhattan federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan paused Amy Sinavsky's November lawsuit alleging NBC refused to provide her with the proper equipment to work from home and then fired her in May 2020 for lacking that equipment. In reality, Sinavsky claimed, these "nonsensical" reasons were just a pretext for racial discrimination. NBC argued in February that as a member of the National...

