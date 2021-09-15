How SPAC Investors Might Rethink Material Adverse Effect

By James Hu, Matthew Kautz and Suni Sreepada (September 15, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- In the age of unicorns, startups and other technology ventures that may do business for years without booking any significant amount of revenue, the critical matter of determining a material adverse effect in a transaction acquires an unsettling ambiguity. What does it mean to factor in the earnings potential of a target company when the target has no record of earnings? According to rulings in the Delaware courts, confirming the existence of a material adverse effect requires a finding of an effect that would substantially threaten the overall earnings potential of the target in a durationally significant manner. Take, for example,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS