NY Times To Pay $1.25M In Atty Fees For Auto-Renew Deal

By Victoria McKenzie (September 14, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The New York Times will pay $1.25 million in attorney fees after settling a class action brought by California readers who were automatically charged subscription renewal fees. In a judgment issued Monday in New York federal court, U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams awarded class counsel fees to Bursor & Fisher PA and approved the final settlement between the Times and a putative class of consumers led by plaintiff Maribel Moses. As part of the settlement, the Times agreed to provide more than $3.9 million worth of access codes to approximately 855,000 subscribers who were automatically charged for renewals. The court on...

