Real Estate Rumors: 13th Floor, Coast Hospitality, Related

By Andrew McIntyre (September 14, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A venture of Westford Real Estate Investors and 13th Floor Investments has picked up two properties in West Palm Beach for $26.1 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The deal is for 1.22 acres on South Dixie Highway and Fern Street and 1.76 acres on South Dixie Highway and Gardenia Street, and the sellers are entities managed by investors John Hoecker and Majoj Patel, respectively, according to the report. Coast Hospitality has landed $51.1 million in financing from Texas-based Hall Structured Finance for a hotel in Portland, Oregon, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The loan is for the Benson Hotel,...

