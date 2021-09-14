Calif. Ski Resort's New Name Removes Offensive Native Slur

By Joyce Hanson (September 14, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A California ski resort that had included an offensive word for Native American women in its name has adopted a new name ahead of the 2021-22 winter season. The former Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, owned by Alterra Mountain Co., announced Monday that the popular ski destination in Olympic Valley will now be known as Palisades Tahoe, saying the name change reflects the resort's 2020 commitment to finding a new name amid frank discussions with the local Washoe Tribe about the racist and misogynist connotations of the word "squaw." The word for Native American women has its etymological roots dating back centuries to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS